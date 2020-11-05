SOLVA is set to sparkle again this advent as plans are afoot to turn the village into a living advent calendar.

Last December Solva created its first living advent calender to great effect, with windows around the village lighting up to reveal many interesting, colourful, individual displays of ideas.

"None of us could have foreseen how different this Christmas would be," said a spokesperson for the village's community council.

"But Solva can sparkle again and even brighter. No need for masks, social distancing, hand washing or Zoom meetings - within the safety of our own homes we can decorate a window and the more the merrier and the bigger the impact."

The decorated windows are lit every night between 5pm and10 pm from December 1 to December 24.

Participating households or businesses can choose the day they wish to start and the theme of their window. However, it is important to include the number of your starting date in the design of your window.

The window does not have to be religious but should have a festive feel. It does not have to be on a main road but needs to be visible from a road or path. It can be an upstairs window. It needs to be well-lit and the more colourful the better.

To choose a date and for more details get in touch with Lena (07805 717556) or Carol Ann (07970 614233).

When all the dates are the community council will issue a map so that everyone will know where to view the windows.

"We are hoping that all ages will get involved in this corona-free event for a bigger and even better sparkling Solva 2020," said the spokesperson.