A teenager has been arrested after a series of incidents of arson around Haverfordwest last night.
At around 7pm on Wednesday, November 4, Dyfed-Powys Police were called after a notice board on the side of a building in Picton Place had been set on fire, spreading to nearby trees.
Then at around 7.15pm police received a report of two bins being set on fire in Castle Lake car park.
Around half an hour later officers came across a small rubbish fire near the castle entrance, outside St Martin’s Church.
Shortly before 9pm officers were called to a bin set on fire in Gerald Road.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested later that night and released on bail pending enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact police and ask for PC 650. This can be done online at http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or by text: If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
You can also get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.