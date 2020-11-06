A GROUP of celebrities visited Pembrokeshire recently as they took part in the new ITV show ‘Don’t Rock The Boat’.
Aired on Monday, November 2, the new show depicted two teams of celebrities as they began their journey across the UK coastline.
Monday’s episode saw them start their journey at St Ives with three celebrities from each team rowing a boat while the other three took part in a challenge on land.
The teams made their way through choppy waters, battling seasickness and exhaustion before reaching their Pembrokeshire destination.
Those on land were challenged to race face first down a 170ft cliff in order to secure luxury accommodation for their crew mates.
Joining the red team were politician Tom Watson, supermodel Jodie Kidd, actor Craig Charles, popstar Fleur East, olympic and World Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE and actor Adam Thomas.
In the blue team were olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace and Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt.
The final leg of the journey can be seen on ITV tonight at 9pm.
If you missed the other episodes you can catch up on the ITV Player.