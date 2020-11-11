BMI Werndale Hospital will play key role in supporting the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards once again this year.

The awards, to be held digitally on December 5, celebrate inspiration people and the exceptional work they carry out in the heart of our communities.

BMI Healthcare joins Bluestone National Park Resort as headline sponsors of the awards, supporting local healthcare workers.

Jacky Jones, Executive Director of BMI Werndale Hospital said: “Recognising the immense efforts of healthcare staff is more important now than ever and the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards provides an opportunity to say thank you, for the passion, commitment and sheer dedication of the people providing healthcare in Pembrokeshire during a world-wide pandemic.”

Werndale Hospital is part of BMI Healthcare and Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest provider of private healthcare with over 54 hospitals and clinics across the UK. The hospital, based in Bancyfelin, Carmarthenshire, is proud of its high patient satisfaction rates.

More than 85 consultant surgeons, physicians, radiologists and anaesthetists with 140 clinical, administrative and support staff work as a team to offer high quality care and a full range of clinical services including orthopaedics, spinal surgery, ophthalmology, general surgery and other specialities.

In February 2020 Werndale celebrated its 30th anniversary and it has seen significant recent investment with upgraded diagnostics including digital X-Ray and the installation of a new state of the art MRI scanner, the first of its generation in Wales.

BMI Werndale Hospital continues to support Hywel Dda University Health Board. The hospital’s capacity and capability was made available to the NHS at the beginning of the pandemic and since April 2020 over 680 NHS patients have received urgent, time critical surgery at Werndale and 3,500 NHS patients have been seen in outpatient clinic for urgent consultations.

Both BMI Healthcare and NHS staff have worked collaboratively at Werndale for the benefit of west Wales patients , employing the highest standards of infection prevention to keep all patients safe.

Although the NHS response to the pandemic has been its first priority this year, Werndale has also been able to continue to offer private consultation and surgery.

To nominate a healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards