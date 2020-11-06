A MILFORD Haven man is celebrating after he scooped £4000 in the Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw.
The draw was held on Wednesday, November 4, with Mr Phillip Horne the lucky winner.
Mr Horne works for Pembrokeshire County Council and plays through a Salary Deduction Scheme.
The Council is one of many organisations and businesses who kindly run the scheme to support the Lottery’s work helping with job creation Pembrokeshire.
The Pembrokeshire Lottery contacted Mr Horne soon after the draw and he collected his winning cheque from the Lottery office later on that afternoon.
When asked what he planned to do with the windfall, Mr Horne told the Pembrokeshire Lottery that he would be planning a holiday once things start to return to normal.
The next Superdraw on December 2 will be the biggest of the year as the usual £2000 weekly prize increases to an impressive £10,000.
If you would like to join up to play call the Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.