AS poppy sales have taken a huge plunge during lockdown, the chairman of the Fishguard branch of the Royal British Legion has taken on a gruelling challenge to raise funds for the charity.

Billy Shaw is taking part in the Tommy 10K challenge, completing 100 kilometres in ten days while carrying a heavy backpack.

Billy has set off every day come rain or shine to complete the distance, together with a 15kg backpack.

He started the challenge on Thursday, October 29 and will complete it on Saturday, November 7.

Every day Billy is setting off from his front door and completing a different 10 kilometre walk around the Fishguard area.

"I've been fast-walking various routes around Fishguard, depending on the time of day I'm doing it," he said.

"I've been doing a fast walk as I don't think my knees would appreciate a jog with that weight on my back.

"It's been tiring but very rewarding. I put my headphones on and lose myself in music. It helps hide the aches"

Billy has so far raised £325, double his original target of £150. To donate to Billy's fundraising efforts, visit Tommy 10K - 10 days, 10K each day on Gofundme.com.

"I decided to sign up as RBL poppy collections will be greatly reduced this year because of Covid-19 ," he said.

I decided to do something myself to get some more funding for the Royal British Legion."

"To those that have donated so far, a heartfelt thank you."