A PLAN for 56 new homes in Crymych – with 25 per cent affordable housing – is back before councillors next week and is expected to be approved.

In May 2019 Tai Ceredigion’s proposal for an “eclectic mix” of housing on land at Villa Farm had been granted permission for delegated approval following resolution of matters including a Section 106 agreement.

The plan is being brought back to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee for final decision as “consultation responses have identified that financial contributions to highways and education infrastructure are not required. As such, a Section 106 legal agreement is not required and affordable housing provision can be dealt with by a planning condition, as the developer is a Registered Social Landlord (RSL),” a report states.

Ecological and hydrological matters have been resolved the report adds.

Concerns about the impact on the Welsh language were highlighted the last time the application for a range of housing types including large two storey, detached house, town houses, semi-detached and bungalows of varying numbers of bedrooms.

The site is bordered by Ysgol y Preseli and Crymych Leisure Centre, and has been allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan.

During last year’s discussions, Cllr Michael Williams said: “I’m aware of places in Ceredigion that due to the influx of people from outside the Welsh language will be gone in 10 to 15 years,” he said, adding that a community like Crymych not afford to lose its language.

The amount of open market houses was “bound to have an impact on the Welsh Language,” he added.

An impact assessment was carried out and found the impact would broadly be positive, including sustaining local businesses and providing affordable housing.

“Overall, the assessment considers that the development would promote resilient and sustainable communities and, as such, help promote the Welsh language,” a planning report added.

The council’s planning committee will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 10.

PIC – The proposed Tai Ceredigion development plan for Crymych PIC from planning reports