THE end of the fire-break lockdown tomorrow, Monday November 9, will see fund-raising walker Helen Starkey ready to return to the Pembrokeshire Coast Path on her trek for Wales Air Ambulance.

Helen is walking the path once a week for a year to raise funds for the lifesaving helicopter charity, and has already raised £610 towards her target.

She began her 186-mile challenge in July and hopes to complete it by the end of next June. She plans to be back on the path again on the first fine day after the fire-break concludes.

Helen, from Abergwili, near Carmarthen, is the chair of the Inner Wheel Club of Carmarthen (District 15).

She has been joined by family and friends on her fundraising walks, which have included Strumble Head to Abermawr, Abermawr beach to Abereiddy and Abereiddy to Whitesands Bay.

She has enjoyed the ‘fantastic views’ which have been made even better by watching seals and pups on the beaches below.

Helen said: “I am blessed to live in a beautiful country, however, the rural nature of Wales can present challenges. Over the years, many ill and injured people have benefitted from Wales Air Ambulance’s ability to reach difficult or remote areas of Wales to bring desperately-needed medical assistance.”

She said: “The walks are going well as I plan them in advance, taking account of weather conditions and transport arrangements. The scenery is wonderful, and each walk is quite different in terms of topography, degree of difficulty and length. I pack an energy-giving lunch with plenty of fluids.”

So far Helen has completed over 66 miles of her 186-mile aim. As the days are shorter, Helen will walk around 3 hours, so between five and six miles a week during the winter months.

Helen is grateful for the donations that she has already received. She said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has sponsored me and for supporting Wales Air Ambulance.”

The charity’s South and Mid Wales fundraising manager, Mark Stevens, said: “A huge thank you to Helen, who has continued her walks despite the weather. Her dedication and determination to complete the 186 miles is amazing and her kindness will help us continue to save lives in Wales.”

People can show their support to Helen by sponsoring her via her Wales Air Ambulance donation page - Helen's Inner Wheel Walk for Wales Air Ambulance walesairambulance.com/fundraisers/helens-inner-wheel-walk-for-wales-air-ambulance