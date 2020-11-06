100 new coronavirus cases across the Hywel Dda Health Board were reported by Public Health Wales today, November 6.

The majority of cases were found in Carmarthenshire, which had 75 new cases, while Pembrokeshire had 12 and Ceredigion, 13.

To date the three counties have had 3,117 cases - Pembrokeshire 626, Ceredigion 274 and Carmarthenshire 2,217.

Across Wales 1,352 cases were identified by PHW from 13,241 tests. To date, 58,279 cases have been confirmed across the country.

13 deaths due to the virus were reported by PHW today, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,982.

76 people have died in the Hywel Dda health board area to date.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales will work with Welsh Government to monitor the effect of the regulations which will come in at the end of the current fire-break period on 9 November 2020. We support the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus.

“Ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, we are reminding the public that outdoor Acts of Remembrance can be held this weekend involving a maximum of 30 people, including event organisers. Indoor services are not permitted, so we would ask people to be responsible when paying their respects to those who have lost their lives in wars.

“As we approach the end of the fire-break period in Wales, we remind everyone that this does not mean a return to normality.

“Coronavirus is still active in communities across Wales, so we all need to take steps to keep everyone safe and to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.

“We recognise that many people may be finding life more challenging, resulting in difficulties with mental health. There are many agencies which provide help and support, including the C.A.L.L. helpline on 0800 132 737, which will refer callers to the most appropriate organisation according to their needs.

“If you are in severe mental distress or are having suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans Cymru free on 116 123.

“We urge the public to stick to the current rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

“Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close.

“Secondary schools will provide learning online only for the week after half-term, other than for children in years seven and eight. Primary schools and childcare settings will remain open.

“Face coverings continue to be mandatory in the indoor public spaces that remain open, subject to certain exemptions and exceptions, including on public transport and in taxis.

“More information about the new rules is available at the Welsh Government website.

“During the firebreak it is still important to look after your health, and you can you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues.

“Attending a booked NHS flu vaccination appointment and any of Public Health Wales’ screening clinics is a legitimate reason to travel during the firebreak.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service.

“You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“It’s especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“For those travelling from overseas, as of 4am on Sunday 1 November, Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Welsh Government’s list of countries from where you may travel to Wales without the need to self isolate. Therefore, travellers returning from those countries will need to self-isolate on their return.”