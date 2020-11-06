NEYLAND Town Council has supported a proposal to place a memorial bench for former mayor and councillor Percy Murphy in the town.
Speaking at the latest town council meeting on Monday, November 3, Mayor Simon Hancock said: “Percy was a former Mayor and he was on the town council for some time. His family are keen to have a memorial bench located in the play park.
“I would be very supportive of this and I propose that we pledge £150 towards this.
“He did a lot for Neyland, he was a real character and he will be greatly missed.”
Percy sadly passed away in March and a number of people commented that there should be a memorial for him.
Cllr Mike Harry said it was ‘important’ that this came from the town council.
The Mayor added that the town council spent a lot of money on the play park and that it would very ‘poignant’ to have a bench placed there.
Councillors unanimously agreed to the donation of £150.