CONTRACTORS to build council flats in Milford Haven are being invited to tender for the £2.65million project.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s director of social services and housing Jonathan Griffiths, in consultation with cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman, has signed off a delegated decision to invite and evaluate tenders.
The procurement is for 15 new council flats, specified for elderly people during the planning process, at Charles Street, on the site of the former Motor World building.
Planning permission for the plan was granted in January.
The delegated decision report, published on November 5, states that the flats will be “fully accessible one and two self-contained bedroom flats proposed with shared circulation areas. The lower ground floor has space for car parking as well as mobility scooters.
“The ground floor includes a Housing Office with direct access from Charles Street. The upper floor includes a communal roof top terrace with seating areas.
“The development will ensure the integration of the residents with the wider community.”
