PUPILS at Milford Haven School are getting ready to do a 24-hour danceathon to raise money for Children in Need.

The ‘Milford Wiggle’ will be done by pupils, teachers and community members and will be done virtually.

The school has done a number of events for Children in Need in the past and are looking to continue that tradition once again this year.

The danceathon, in which pupils, teachers and community members will dance in a relayed event from 3pm on Thursday, November 12, will culminate in the big dip dance at Broad Haven beach at 3pm on Friday, November 13.

You don't have to be directly linked to the school to get involved, anyone can take part by sending the school a photo or video of you dancing, letting the school know how long you danced for and donate if you can.

This event will be supported by other smaller events within the school.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Da iawn pawb to our wonderful senior prefect team for your hard work organising this event. And thank you in advance to all members of our school community that will be involved in the 'Milford Wiggle', every year you blow us away with your support.”

You can donate by clicking here.