The producers behind Channel 4 reality show Married at First Sight have launched a search for brave singletons to take part in the next series.

We've put together all you need to know - including how to apply.

What is the show about?

In the programme, couples are matched by a panel of experts, and as the title suggests, they then marry at first sight.

Producers of the hit Channel 4 show say the next series is going to be bigger and bolder than ever before.

Who are producers looking for?

A spokesperson from CPL Productions Ltd, the production company who make the show, said: "After the huge success of the last series in which 3 out of the 4 couples matched are currently still together and very much loved up (sadly two of the couples did not feature due to the lockdown affecting filming), we are now looking for more singletons to cast in our exciting new series - which is going to be bigger and bolder than ever before.

"If you are sick of dating and ready to find the one, they have a team of world class experts ready to find your perfect match, so for a dream wedding and luxury honeymoon apply now."

Who can apply?

Applicants must be aged 18 or over.

To submit an application, go to: www.shortaudition.com/MAFS6.