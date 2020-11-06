LIBRARY services in Pembrokeshire will resume from Monday, November 9, as the Welsh fire-break lockdown is lifted.
Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby will resume offering library visits, public access to PCs and an Order and Collect service.
Normal opening hours for each library will be in operation, with the exception of a lunchtime closure (1pm–2pm) at Fishguard, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.
The Order and Collect service will also restart at libraries in Narberth, Newport, Pembroke and Saundersfoot from the following dates:
• Narberth Community Library – Tuesday, November 10
• Newport Community Library – Saturday, November 14
• Pembroke Library and Information Centre – Tuesday, November 10
• Saundersfoot Library and Information Centre – Tuesday, November 10
To check the opening hours of your chosen library, go to:
https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture
The Library at Home service will begin visiting customers again from Tuesday, November 10.
County Councillor Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to begin offering a range of services to our customers again following the firebreak.
“As was the case prior to the restrictions, our controlled access to library services continues to strike the right balance between resuming core parts of our service offer, while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff.
“We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”
In addition to the in-person services available, library members can continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines and e-comics from home via the 24/7 e-Library.
To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘24/7 e-Library’.