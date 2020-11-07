A host of stars are tipped to be taking part in ITV's I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here - which will be filmed in the UK for the first time.

The new series, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the usual location in the Australian jungle due to coronavirus restrictions, will begin on November 15.

The famous faces poised to take part include Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire and presenter Vernon Kay, according to The Sun.

The full line-up for the ITV programme will officially be revealed in a special episode which airs on November 8.

Here is a look at all the stars who have reportedly signed-up for this year’s series:

Sir Mo Farah, 37

The long distance runner is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

He played a starring role in the London 2012 Olympics and won the gold medal in both the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

He was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Jordan North, 30

Picture: @JordanNorth1/Twitter

The former University of Sunderland graduate and BBC Radio 1 DJ first presented on the station in 2014 and was one of the people who stood in for Matt Edmondson during September 2017.

He was announced as the new host for the Greatest Hits show on Sunday mornings in 2018 and recently took over the 11am-1pm weekend slot.

He also co-hosts the advice podcast Help I Sexted My Boss along with etiquette expert William Hanson.

Victoria Derbyshire, 52

The BBC broadcaster presented her self-titled current affairs programme on BBC Two until earlier this year.

After it was leaked that the show would be axed, the journalist said she was “absolutely devastated.”

She has also presented Newsnight and BBC Panorama and is the regular host of BBC News at Nine on BBC One and the standard edition of BBC World News.

In August 2015 Derbyshire announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be having a mastectomy.

She recorded video diaries about her cancer treatment which went viral and were viewed millions of times.

Vernon Kay, 46

The TV presenter and former BBC Radio 1 DJ first found fame as the presenter of Channel 4’s weekend magazine show T4.

Since then Kay, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly, has hosted shows including All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star and Splash!, The Whole 19 Yards, Home For the Holidays, Let’s Get Gold and 1000 Heartbeats.

He also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012. .

Giovanna Fletcher, 35

The author and podcast host is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which is a hit non-fiction book and podcast, in which she interviews famous mothers including the Duchess of Cambridge.

She has also written novels Billy and Me, You’re the One That I Want, Dream a Little Dream and Always with Love.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone and she is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, with whom she shares sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Beverley Callard, 63

The soap star has played Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald on-and-off since 1989.

A fixture behind the bar of the Rovers Return, Liz has been at the centre of a number of dramatic storylines, including abuse, infidelity and kidnapping.

Before that she had made a brief appearance on the cobbles in 1984 as Gail and Brian Tilsley’s friend June Dewhurst.

Callard has also appeared on Emmerdale played Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

AJ Pritchard, 26

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, the brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, joined the BBC’s flagship entertainment show in 2016, when he was paired with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.

Before that he auditioned for the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, along with his partner Chloe Hewitt, and reached the semi-finals.

His later Strictly pairings were with The Saturdays singer Mollie King, British Paralympian Lauren Steadman and YouTube star Saffron Barker.

He had been confirmed to star in the 2020 professional line-up but announced earlier this year that he was leaving the show to pursue a presenting career.

Ruthie Henshall, 53

The stage star is best known for her work in musical theatre and made her West End debut was in Cats, where she played a variety of roles including Jemima, Demeter, Jellylorum, Griddlebone and the leading role of Grizabella.

She then joined the world premiere cast of Miss Saigon, taking over the role of Ellen and later took over as Fantine in the West End production of Les Miserables.

Other significant roles include Nancy in Oliver! at the London Palladium, Roxie in the original London company of the revival of Chicago and Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot.

Hollie Arnold, 26

The Paralympic gold medallist and F46 javelin thrower was the youngest member of the Great Britain athletics team at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing when she was 14 years.

Arnold, who has a congenital limb deficiency, took up the sport at age 11 at Cleethorpes Athletics Club in Grimsby.

She won her gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro with a world record throw of 43.01 metres.

Russell Watson, 53

The Salford-born tenor is the best-selling classical recording artist in the UK and has released 13 studio albums.

He left school at 16 with no qualifications and spent the first eight years of his working life in a factory making nuts and bolts before entering a local radio talent competition.

He has since performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games, the opening ceremony of the World Games, the Rugby Union World Cup and the Champion’s League final and collaborated with Meatloaf and Lionel Richie.

He has also starred in stage shows including War of the Worlds and Kristina.

Jessica Plummer, 28

The singer-turned-actress joined EastEnders in March 2019 as Chantelle Atkins and made headlines as her character was subjected long-term mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

The storyline eventually ended in tragedy as Chantelle died at the hands of her husband.

Before joining the soap, Plummer was a member of the British girl group Neon Jungle.

Shane Richie, 56

The singer, presenter and comedian is best known for his portrayal of Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

He joined the soap in 2002 and has appeared on and-off in Albert Square as recently as 2019.

He also starred in the spin-off Redwater, about Alfie and his wife Kat Slater, played by Jessie Wallace.

He has also hosted game shows including Reflex, Win Your Wish List and Decimate and appeared in musicals including Grease and Scrooge: The Musical.

When will the line-up be confirmed?

The line-up will be confirmed during I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story on Sunday November 8 at 8.10pm on ITV.