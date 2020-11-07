A MURDER mystery novel set in Pembrokeshire will be launched on Amazon next week.

Author Jeff Warren has a strong affinity with the county, having married a Pembrokeshire girl and worked as a chef in the kitchens of a local hotel for two summers, in between working as a chemistry lecturer.

Since then his career has spanned university teaching, writing educational software, running courses for hospital laboratory staff, technical editing and leading a global knowledge management team for a computer software company.

He currently writes crime and action adventure fiction and is working on a series of murder mystery novels set in Pembrokeshire.

The first of these, A Final Regret: A Pembrokeshire Murder Mystery, comes out next week. The book follows the disappearance of young single mother Rianna, who dies during a cliff top run. Did she have an accident, or did someone want her dead?

There's no shortage of suspects: her blackmail victims; the men she seduced; the women who loved them; the father of Rianna's baby, Meg.

Neighbourhood sergeant Alys Carey is thrown together with Detective Inspector Matt Vincent when he returns to Pembrokeshire and takes on the case.

Together the pair work to unravel the complex web of relationships within the local community and ensure that justice prevails.

With romance, humour, and no gratuitous violence, the book is set in the fictitious village of Madoc's Haven, but the action also takes place in real Pembrokeshire locations such as Haverfordwest, St David's, Solva and Milford Haven.

Jeff says the book will appeal to fans of LJ Ross and Peter Robinson.

"I love Pembrokeshire and its coastline," said Jeff I met a Pembrokeshire girl when we both worked in London and we married in a rural Welsh church.

"My wife and I return to the county every summer to revisit its beautiful coastline and to meet with my wife's childhood friends and their families.

A Final Regret: A Pembrokeshire Murder Mystery is published on Amazon on Tuesday, November 17.