Marks and Spencer have unveiled their Christmas range of food - including a rude sounding sweet treat named 'Santa's Yumnut'.

Here's a look at the festive food on offer this year.

Turkey Feast Sandwich

M&S said: "Featuring succulent turkey that’s roasted in stock, a delicious pork, sage and onion stuffing, smoked bacon and cranberry sauce, it doesn’t get any more Christmassy than our classic turkey feast.

"Take your festive feels to the next level by also picking up a mince pie and a clementine and orange juice."

Turkey Curry Wrap

The Christmas treat packs a punch of flavour with turkey dressed in curry mayonnaise, sweet mango chutney, carrot and cabbage slaw, pickled red onions and vibrant spinach.

Truffled Egg & Honey-roast Ham sandwich

M&S said: "If you fancy switching up your classic turkey feast, then our limited-edition truffled egg and honey-roast ham sandwich is just the ticket.

"This seasonal star features luxurious truffled egg mayo, honey-roast ham, watercress and a whole poached egg in the centre."

Rudolph the Red-nosed Doughnut

A caramel-iced doughnut topped with caramel-flavoured chocolate curls and finished with a cute Rudolph face.

Mince Pie Cookie

The all-butter spiced cookie is topped with a dollop of juicy mincemeat.

What on earth is 'Santa's Yumnut'?

Earlier this year M&S launched their new bakery creation - the Yumnut - a combination of a yum yum and a doughnut.

Following its success on the shelves, the retailer has put a festive spin on the newfound favourite - renaming it as 'Santa's Yumnut'.

M&S said: "Made using a unique, butter-enriched recipe, these showstopping treats are rested for a minimum of 12 hours and feature beautifully light layers.

"The dough is then fried, covered in a sweet sugar glaze and finished with a variety of indulgent toppings."

The festive treats are available individually, or as a pack of three.

What have M&S said?

A spokesperson from the chain said: ""Whether tucking into a work from home lunch or grabbing a quick bite to eat on the go, this year we’ve really pulled out all the stops, with the return of your festive favourites as well as some brand-new, never-seen-before recipe innovation, including our Truffle Egg and Honey Roast Ham sandwich with a whole poached egg in the middle!

"And it’s not just our sandwiches that are getting a festive makeover, our in-store bakeries are joining in the celebrations with a menu fit for Santa, including his very own Yumnut, an oh-so-cute doughnut for Rudolph and a Mince Pie Cookie - hello."