The National Lottery has revealed the most popular numbers picked by players - including a reference to the hit American TV drama Lost.

Here's what you need to know.

What are the most popular numbers picked by players?

In previously undisclosed data, the National Lottery found the most favoured combination picked by Lotto players was the multiples of seven – 7, 14, 21, 28, 35, 42.

While the number seven is often thought to be a lucky one, these six are yet to be drawn together.

Multiples of five were the second most popular combination of numbers chosen by players of Lotto.

While other combinations of multiple numbers also score high in players’ favourites, including multiples of nine and 10, the third favourite combination is a reference to the US series Lost.

The show premiered in 2004 – meaning it is older than some lottery players as they must be 16 or older.

The series followed the victims of a plane crash as they were stranded on an island.

One of the characters, Hurley, had previously won his own lottery jackpot of 114 million US dollars by playing the numbers 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42.

Hundreds of Lotto players still follow in his fictional footsteps in the hopes of winning their own jackpot.

The data was examined from the Lotto draw on October 31, but is typical of other draws.

Other popular combinations include “all the 7s” in 7, 17, 27, 37, 47, 57, and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.

The figures have been released ahead of the £20 million “must be won” draw on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

What have the National Lottery said?

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said, “The secret is finally out, Lotto players have been fans of picking the number seven when choosing their own numbers.

“It would be amazing if they were to be drawn, with potentially hundreds of jackpot winners.

“Good luck, whatever your lucky numbers are, in Saturday’s Lotto draw. Remember that £20 million jackpot must be won.”