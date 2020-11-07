Tenby’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched into rough seas to a report of a surfer in difficulties on Friday.
The Haydn Miller launched at 2pm on Friday, after a surfer got blown out to sea in a strong offshore wind at Rhossili Beach on the Gower, 18 miles south-east of Tenby.
The volunteer crew made best speed towards surfer’s last known position, as Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 and Burry Port Lifeboat began to search the scene.
With Haydn Miller only a mile from station, news came through that the surfer had been found by the helicopter and picked up by Burry Port Lifeboat and was now safely ashore.
The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station, arriving at 2.30pm.
