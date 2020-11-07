Pembrokeshire County Council’s six waste and recycling centres will re-open on Monday following the fire-break lockdown.
Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) across Wales were among the facilities which the Welsh Government stated must close during the fire-break period.
The booking system and restrictions introduced earlier this year following the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place and all visits to WRCs must be booked in advance.
There will be no entry without a pre-booked appointment.
Bookings will re-open on Sunday, November 8.
The easiest way to book is online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings
Residents are reminded that strict social distancing measures are in place to keep everyone safe and all on site guidelines must be followed.
More information on attending the WRC sites safely can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open
The six WRC sites at Winsel, Manorowen, St David’s, Crane Cross, Waterloo and Hermon will re-open on the winter operating hours in place before fire-break.
Slots can be also be booked by calling 01437 764551 (9am-5pm, Monday to Friday).