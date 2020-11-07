Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, provided a further coronavirus update on Friday.

He said: "This week my message is slightly different from previous ones.

"As we head out of the fire-break, I’m mindful of how some people may react. Any restriction on our lives comes at a cost.

"The fire-break was put in place to slow down the spread of this pandemic and to protect the NHS.

"If we simply revert back to our normal behaviour on Monday without considering the consequences, the virus will be reinvigorated and cause even more problems in the weeks and months ahead.

"So, for me, it is quite simple - we need to continue to be mindful that the coronavirus is still with us and to continue to abide by the restrictions set out by the Welsh Government which have been implemented for our own protection.

‘So, this weekend, as we prepare to come out of the fire-break, please consider how you will go about your daily tasks and how your actions will impact on other people including loved ones.

Cllr Simpson added: "Sadly, Remembrance Sunday will be so different from previous years

"There will be no church services or parades although the regulations state that a person has a reasonable excuse to leave where they are living to attend a Remembrance event although such gatherings cannot exceed 30 individuals."

"Of course we can all take part in the commemorations by observing the two minutes silence in our own homes at 11 o’clock.

"In the meantime, stay safe and take care of each other."