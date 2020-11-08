Paul Sartori Hospice at Home is giving away free skincare products to cancer patients thanks to the support of oncology skincare and therapy specialist Jennifer Young.

Jennifer Young is the creator of more than 300 specialist products to treat the side effects of cancer treatment on the body, available through BeautyDespiteCancer.com.

In September, the company asked customers to nominate the small charities, hospices and cancer support groups that they found most helpful during their cancer experience. Jennifer Young then committed to gifting over 10,000 skincare products to the nominated organisations, to help them to further support cancer patients.

Paul Sartori was thrilled to be nominated by the people it has had the pleasure of supporting over the years.

The local hospice at home is now able to distribute 200 products people living with cancer in Pembrokeshire. These include Defiant Beauty Nail Oils and Defiant Beauty Healing Hand Balms.

For anyone who is being treated for, living with or recovering from cancer, skincare can be an additional source of anxiety. Many find it extremely difficult to find products that are effective, as well as being suitable for use with increased skin sensitivity as a result of chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

''Thank you so much to Jennifer Young for our wonderful products," said Heather Green, complementary therapy team co-ordinator at Paul Sartori.

"We have delivered several packs already to our clients, who have been able to treat their skin and nail conditions in the comfort of their own home during this period of lockdown.''

If you would like to receive a Jennifer Young product you can contact Heather on the complementary therapy health and well-being advice Line. This is a new Paul Sartori service for adults living with a life-limiting condition and for their carers. Telephone 07917 074300 (Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm). It has been made possible by a recent grant from Pavs' Covid-19 – Supporting Community Action Fund.

All Paul Sartori services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.