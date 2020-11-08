SOCIALLY-distanced tributes are being paid at war memorials around Pembrokeshire today.
Councils and communities are determined to show their respects, despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the gathering at Tenby's War Memorial was one of the largest-ever.
Today, a small group representing Tenby Town Council and the town's Royal British Legion branch were watched from a distance by just a handful of people.
Town clerk Andrew Davies said:
Of course, things are very different this year, but we we felt it was important to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed, and there was still an air of reflection and remembrance at the event."
Town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall was joined by her consort, Cllr Laurence Blackhall; deputy mayor, Cllr Tracey Evans and three other town councillors for the small ceremony.
This was conducted by the Rector of Tenby and Mayor's chaplain, Canon Andrew Grace.
The Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion was represented by chairman Chris Morris; secretary Graham Phillips and Lieut.Cdr. Keith Peachey RN (ret'd), who gave the exhortation and Kohima Epitaph.
The Last Post was played by David Folder.
A wreath was also laid on behalf of St Mary Out Liberty Community Council by Cllr Des Brace.
Representatives of local organisations were able to visit the war memorial to lay their own wreaths following the service.