A total of 47 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the last 24 hours.

There are four new cases in Pembrokeshire, which now has a total of 639; 14 in Ceredigion, which now has 290; and 29 in Carmarthenshire, bringing the county’s total to 2,275.

Wales now has a total of 56,867 cases, 689 of which were reported since yesterday.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:“Public Health Wales will work with Welsh Government to monitor the effect of the regulations which will come in at the end of the current fire-break period on Monday, November 9. We support the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

“Today is Remembrance Sunday, and we remind members of the public to please pay tribute to our heroes from the safety of your home. Outdoor Acts of Remembrance can be held this weekend involving a maximum of 30 people, including event organisers. Indoor services are not permitted, so we would ask people to be responsible when paying their respects to those who have lost their lives in war.

“Urgent action has been taken following reports from health authorities in Denmark that widespread outbreaks of Novel Coronavirus has been found in mink farms, with subsequent spread of a mink-variant virus to the local community.

“Denmark was removed from the UK Coronavirus travel corridor list on Friday 6 November. Any travellers returning to the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days according to the national guidance and legislation https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control/self-isolating-when-you-arrive.

“This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and will prevent risk to Wales and the UK from this new strain. Public Health Wales will be in touch with Welsh residents who have been in Denmark in the past 14 days to explain that they and their households are required to self-isolate.

“We would also advise all members of the public with pet mink or ferrets to avoid contact with them while symptomatic with any Covid symptoms.

“As we approach the end of the fire-break period in Wales, we remind everyone that this does not mean a return to normality.

“Coronavirus is still active in communities across Wales, so we all need to take steps to keep everyone safe and to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.

“We recognise that many people may be finding life more challenging, resulting in difficulties with mental health. There are many agencies which provide help and support, including the C.A.L.L. helpline on 0800 132 737, which will refer callers to the most appropriate organisation according to their needs.

“If you are in severe mental distress or are having suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans Cymru free on 116 123.

“It is still important to look after your health, and you can you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues.

“Attending a booked NHS flu vaccination appointment and any of Public Health Wales’ screening clinics is a legitimate reason to travel during the fire-break.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist or other health service.

“You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“It’s especially important to look after our mental health and wellbeing at this time. You can find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS Covid-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.”