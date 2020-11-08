St Davids RNLI crew launched to search for two flares spotted in Whitesands Bay on Saturday evening.
The crew launched the all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley at 7.05pm, and were tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard to search north of Ramsey Sound to St Davids Head and beyond.
During the search the crew spoke to two sets of fisherman who had not witnessed anything, as nothing was found the crew returned to station and were ready for service at10pm.
HM Coastguard St Davids teams were also on scene undertaking shore searches.
A station spokesman said: "This was considered a false alarm with good intent, it is possible they were fireworks considering the time of year. If you are setting off fireworks near the coast please inform the coastguard in advance."
If you are in danger on the coast or see anyone else in danger call 999 and ask for the coastguard.