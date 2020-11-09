THE national charity for the prevention of young suicide, Papyrus, was supported by local sponsored walkers recently.

Last year, Jackie Rodgers of Whitland organised a Hopewalk which raised £1,500 for the cause.

This year, it was not possible to do the walk as a group because of Covid-19, but not to be deterred several people, walked as individuals or couples.

So far £660 has been raised, and Jackie would like to thank the walkers and everyone who donated to the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackie-rodgers1, which is still open.

Papyrus runs HopelineUK, 0800 068 4141, a freephone confidential helpline staffed by trained professionals providing advice, support and information to anyone who is feeling suicidal, or concerned that a young person they know may be at risk.

Jackie's sister, Kate Heneghan, is head of Papyrus in Wales. She said: “It is terrific to see people coming out to fundraise for us even in the middle of a pandemic.

“Every Hopewalk raises vital funds to help save young lives.

"On our helpline every day we hear from young people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

" We also hear from parents, carers and professionals who are concerned for someone under 35.

“The helpline is open 9am - midnight every day of the year on www.papyrus-uk.org/”