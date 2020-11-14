NEARLY 750 Short Sunderland flying boats were built between 1938 and 1946 and many flew from RAF Pembroke Dock - in wartime the largest flying boat station in the world.

Exactly 80 years ago, as a gale lashed the west coast, two Sunderlands sank at moorings off Pembroke Dock, and two airmen on one of the aircraft drowned. With newspapers heavily censored, there were no reports in the ‘Pembrokeshire Telegraph’ – and another wartime incident was soon forgotten.

Yet decades later the events of November 12, 1940 have had a significant impact on how Pembroke Dock’s unique connections with flying boats is told.

Of the two Sunderlands, one – serial number N6138 of 201 Squadron – was driven ashore at Hobbs Point and over the coming days was salvaged with great difficulty. After repairs, N6138 flew again.

Sunderland T9044, of 210 Squadron, was lost without trace – thankfully without anyone on board. For many years it remained missing before the wreck, lying in around 20 metres on the Haven seabed, was rediscovered by divers.

Interest from a film company making programmes for Channel 4’s ‘Wreck Detectives’ led to a film team descending upon Pembroke Dock in August 2003. At the end of three days of filming one of the Sunderland’s four Pegasus radial engines was brought to the surface, complete with three bladed propeller.

The engine was worked on by volunteers who transformed it into a remarkable exhibit which today can be seen in the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. Nearby is the front turret of T9044, another of the significant artefacts recovered over the years.

It is especially poignant in this Remembrance Week to recall the two young airmen who had been detailed as ‘plane guards’ to protect N6138. Sergeant Walter Duncan and Corporal Frederick John Henry Clarkson were taken to their home towns for burial.

Following the Welsh ‘lockdown’ the Heritage Centre reopened this week. It is open Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm.

