SURVEYS of summer breeding Shelduck have continued in the Milford Haven Waterway despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea of surveying the bird first came from Jack Donovan, well remembered as a bird recorder, in the 1990’s.
Jane Hodges carried out the first survey and, 30 years on, she is still doing it.
Now retired, Jane, who worked as an ecologist for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, has continued to survey the bird by boat thanks to the Port of Milford Haven.
Two exceptions occurred when circumstances forced the estuary to be surveyed on foot – the first in 2015 due to engine failure and more recently in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Surveys of summer Shelduck populations were one of the first of a series of long running environmental projects to be funded by the Milford Haven Waterway Environmental Surveillance Group (MHWESG) back in the early 90s.
Paul Howells (Dragon LNG Ltd and MHWESG chair) said: “The study of summer Shelduck in the estuary has created a lengthy dataset that will, if continued, allow future researchers to assess and interpret the impact of environmental change in the estuary.
“We are benefiting now from the foresight that members of the MHWESG had nearly three decades ago to understand the relevance of long-term monitoring.”