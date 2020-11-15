PEMBROKE Bridge Club may still be away from meeting up and playing altogether at the bridge tables, but this did not stop the members all coming together on Friday, November 6, to participate once again in the Ecats Children In Need annual competition.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak the event took place on Bridge Base Online.

The club is delighted to announce Pembroke Bridge Club was the only club in Wales to participate, along with 22 other clubs, all from England.

“With 10 full tables in play, it was an honour to be the only ones to be taking part,” said club owner Irene Delahunty.

Top of the leader board were Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen.

Results from last week were as follows; Tuesday, November 3, five tables: 1st Peter Milewski and Anthony Stevens 62.50, 2nd Frances Williams and Tina Torkington 57.74, 3rd Martin and Aileen Neilan 56.25.

Thursday, November 5, seven tables: 1st Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 67.59, 2nd Catherine Dudlyke and Lynn Morris 58.80, 3rd Gareth Jones and Matt Greener 57.41, 4th Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 56.02, 5th Lee Collier and Cindy Middleton 54.17.

Friday, November 6, Children In Need, 10 tables: Top Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 59.26, 2nd Mike Baker and Steve Jarvis 57.72, 3rd Punita Depala and Usha Surrenda, 4th Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty 52.16, 5th Derek Earle and Irene Warlow 51.54.

Pembroke Bridge Club continues to play together three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am.

All these sessions are on Bridge Base Online with Sarah Amos, national director, on hand at every single session.

The sessions are for Pembroke Club and guests only and the start times are prompt. Immediate results and Masterpoints are awarded automatically at the end of every game.

Bridge ‘lessons’ continue with club teacher Peter Milewski with his classes on-line, in the Teacher’s Corner, on Wednesday mornings also on the BBO website and begin at 11am.

These lessons are a continuation from the Wednesday beginner/intermediate group which the club normally run in Kilgetty.

The online class average four tables weekly. If anyone would like to join the online bridge classes, you would be most welcome. For any further details please call 01646 622002.