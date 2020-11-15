A drink-driver was more than three times the limit when he drove the wrong way down a one-way town centre street following an argument.

Richard Morgan, of Powys Avenue, Townhill, Swansea, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Morgan, 44, was spotted driving an Audi A3 the wrong way down High Street, Haverfordwest, at 11.30pm on October 16.

Morgan pulled up beside a police car, and officers noticed that his speech was slurred and they could smell intoxicants on his breath.

He was found to have 109mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Morgan was not familiar with the area.

“He immediately pulled up next to the police. It was not his intention to avoid justice in anyway.

“He wants to express his genuine remorse for his actions.”

Mr Lloyd added that it was a ‘tragic irony’ that Morgan had previously been involved in a serious car accident, which left him with life-changing injuries and stalled a successful IT career.

The court heard that he had driven on the night in question following an argument with his brother, as he feared it could become physical.

Mr Lloyd said: “He took the decision to drive away and remove himself from that situation. He knows he should not have driven.”

He added: “This is someone who made a snap, foolish decision and regrets it enormously.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned Morgan from driving for 48 months.

Morgan was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is your second offence and there is evidence of a poor standard of driving.”