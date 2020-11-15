A case has been discontinued against a man accused of driving a campervan without due care and attention.
Joseph Fraser, of Maesybryn, Llandissilio, had denied driving a Winnebago Le Sharo on the C3037 Llanfyrnach, without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident, or report it.
The incident allegedly resulted in damage to a BMW on October 26, 2019.
Fraser, 31, also pleaded not guilty to driving without third-party insurance or a valid test certificate on the same date.
The case was discontinued by Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, November 4.
