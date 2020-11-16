A power-tool and Christmas cushion trolley dash led to a prison sentence.
Michel John Joseph Valmont, of Water Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Monday, November 9.
Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “The defendant has done what was effectively a trolley-dash of tools from the Homebase store.”
Valmont, 43, filled a trolley with an impact driver, cordless drill, two heat guns, three sanders, four hammer drills and three Christmas cushions and left Homebase, Haverfordwest, without offering payment on November 5.
He was challenged by staff, but left and stated his girlfriend had paid for the goods, which had a total value of £569.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
Miss Griffiths added: “It was quite clearly a pre-meditated offence and he leaves even when he is challenged.”
The court heard that Valmont had a prolific record, which included dishonesty offences, and was being recalled to prison.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said an addiction to Class A drugs was at the root of Valmont’s offending, but he was keen to change.
“This is someone who has a crippling addiction to drugs.
“He wants to engage and beat this problem.”
Magistrates sent Valmont to prison for 12 weeks and ordered him to pay £697 in compensation and a surcharge.
