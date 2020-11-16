A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £249.
Oliver Stuart Campbell, of St Davids, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9.
Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said police stopped Campbell on the A470 Dolwen to Llanidloes road at 8pm on May 23 due to concerns about his driving, as his Peugeot 207 crossed the white line.
Campbell, 32, told the officers he has smoked cannabis the previous day.
The court heard that farmworker Campbell was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Campbell had been to visit his elderly father on the day in question.
“The fact that his number plate is not a local one caused him to be stopped.
“He had smoked cannabis the day before, and did not feel under the influence of it at all.”
Mr Kelleher added that Campbell was allowed to carry on with his journey after completing the procedure.
Magistrates fined Campbell £130 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
