An uninsured drug-driver did not feel over the legal limit, a court has heard.
Edmund Quinn, of Charles Thomas Avenue, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or third-party insurance and two drug-driving charges when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9.
The court heard police stopped a Vauxhall Astra on the A484 at Llanelli at 6.30pm on April 24, following reports of a car being driven erratically in the Carmarthen area.
Enquires revealed Quinn, 45, did not have a valid driving licence or insurance, and by-products of cocaine and cannabis were found in his system.
Ann Griffiths, prosecuting said Quinn’s record was ‘littered with similar offences’.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Quinn had accepted taking the substances when interviewed, but did not think he would be over the legal limit.
He added the drugs had not been taken that day.
Magistrates ordered Quinn to pay £399 in fines, costs and a surcharge and banned him from driving for 12 months.
