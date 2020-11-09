FATHER Christmas will be visiting Milford Haven this year, the Round Table has announced.
Santa Claus will be visiting to spread some socially distanced Christmas Cheer from December 14-17,
Milford Haven Round Table has said that due to Covid-19 regulations, the sleigh will not be able to stop for pictures and has asked for people not to approach the sleigh.
Santa has asked that you wave at him from your doorstep or garden and that children give their Christmas present lists to his elves.
The lists will be stored on the sleigh and Santa will read each one.
A spokesperson for the Round Table said: “Whilst this is different from previous years, to protect the safety of all elves, yourselves and Santa himself, these measures are necessary. Unfortunately we are also unable to accept donations or give out sweets.
Details of where Santa will be and on what night will be released on November 23.