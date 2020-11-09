NHS staff, volunteers and health and social care workers will continue to be able to park for free in Pembrokeshire County Council car parks.
The move will remain in force for as long as the Welsh Government deems it necessary as part of the Covid-19 response.
The move was first introduced in Pembrokeshire in April.
NHS staff and volunteers and health and social care workers are asked to display the official Covid-19 parking pass issued by the Welsh Government in their vehicles.
This period of free parking for all other key workers will come to an end on Monday, November 16.
Cllr Phil Baker, the Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: “We continue to support the free parking for NHS staff, NHS volunteers and health and social care workers whilst they are undertaking their duties and would like to thank this sector for their continued hard work in tackling this pandemic.”