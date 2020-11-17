A teenager attacked a cyclist whose squeaky bike risked waking a sleeping child.

The teen, who cannot be named due to a court order, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a teenage cyclist had to place his foot on his back wheel to slow his bike down as it did not have any brakes, which resulted in a squeaking noise.

The defendant shouted out of a window as the cyclist passed flats in Haverfordwest at 8.30pm on October 8.

He swore at the cyclist as he told him to be quiet and shouted that there was a baby asleep inside.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It seems a bit bizarre. The baby certainly would be awake after him shouting.”

The cyclist apologised and told the defendant to ‘chill out’, but heard footsteps behind him shortly afterwards and turned to see the teen, who attacked him.

The victim was punched in the face and head 15 times, and attempted to pin the defendant against a wall.

The boy managed to free himself and kneed and headbutted the victim. He ran away on hearing that the police had been called.

Magistrates adjourned the case to Pembrokeshire Youth Court on Friday, November 6, where the teen was referred to the Pembrokeshire Youth Offender panel for 12 months and ordered to pay £185 in compensation and costs.

He was ordered to pay a further £357 after admitting causing actual bodily harm to a man in Poundland on March 6.