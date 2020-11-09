POLICE have confirmed that they have made an arrest, following the death of a dog in the Fishguard area over the weekend.
Officers were called to a report that a pet had been killed at a property in the Gwelfor area of the town on the night of Saturday, November 7.
A police spokesperson said:
"We were called to a report that a dog that had been killed at a property in Gwelfor in Fishguard late on Saturday, November 7.
"A 58-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and stalking.
"He has since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing."
Comments are closed on this article.