POLICE have confirmed that they have made an arrest, following the death of a dog in the Fishguard area over the weekend.

Officers were called to a report that a pet had been killed at a property in the Gwelfor area of the town on the night of Saturday, November 7.

A police spokesperson said:

"We were called to a report that a dog that had been killed at a property in Gwelfor in Fishguard late on Saturday, November 7.

"A 58-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and stalking.

"He has since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing."