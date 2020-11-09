FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford has called on people in Wales to think how they can protect their loved ones now that the fire-break lockdown has ended.

A new set of national measures are now in force, replacing the fire-break regime.

The Minister said that people’s actions will be more important in controlling the spread of the virus than rules and regulations in the weeks and months ahead.

As part of the new rules, people will only be able to meet up with people who are a part of their ‘bubble’.

People will be able to meet in groups of up to four people (not including any children aged under 11) in regulated indoor places, such as hospitality – bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants. No alcohol can be served in any of these venues between 10pm and 6am, and where premises have a licence to sell alcohol, they will have to close at 10.20pm.

Although there are no legal restrictions on travel in Wales, residents are asked to avoid all non-essential travel as much as possible.

Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoors activity (such as an exercise class – where a responsible body is managing the event) and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors.

All childcare facilities, schools, further education colleges, work-based learning and adult learning providers can return to the same model of operation as before the firebreak. Universities can continue to provide a combination of in-person teaching and blended learning.

All retail businesses can reopen, including close-contact services such as hairdressers/barbers and beauty salons.

Sport and leisure facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, can reopen.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas, bowling alleys, skating rinks, museums, galleries, bingo halls, casinos and amusement arcades can reopen but theatres and concert halls, nightclubs and sexual entertainment venues are still required to be closed.

Local authority services can resume based on local circumstances while visits to care homes will be permitted, subject to local circumstances.

Home viewings and home moves are allowed.

All premises re-opening will still be required to take all reasonable measures to minimise the risks of spreading the virus.

This includes measures to ensure 2m social distancing is observed, as well as other measures, such as restricting numbers, implementing one-way systems or limiting the time people can remain on the premises.

Mark Drakeford said: “We all need to think about our own lives and what we can all do to keep our families safe. We need to stop thinking about the maximum limit of rules and regulations.

“Coronavirus is a highly infectious virus – it thrives on contact between people. To keep each other safe we need to reduce the number of people we have contact with and the amount of time we spend with them.

“There will be a new set of national measures from today, which will follow up all the hard work and sacrifices which have been made during the firebreak.

“We cannot go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work.”

Everyone is also being urged to follow the basics at all times – maintain social distancing; washing their hands often and wearing a face mask indoor public places. People will also be asked to work from home whenever possible.