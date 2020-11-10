FUNDING from the BBC’s Children in Need has enabled the bereavement charity Sandy Bear to create a new role.

The charity now has a new Assistant Bereavement Practitioner in the form of Anneline Rogers.

Anneline joins at an important time for Sandy Bear to support the increased demand for services due to the challenges presented by Covid-19. She will work directly with children and young people who have lost a significant loved one.

Prior to her new role, Anneline worked and volunteered in various roles including children’s advocacy, mental health and most recently, in domestic violence.

Her experience covers being first point of contact for sudden and often traumatic death and has involved supporting bereaved families in the early stages of their grief journey.

In addition, Anneline volunteered at a Romanian orphanage where young children and teenagers had all suffered the trauma of abuse as well as the loss of one or both parents through abandonment or bereavement.

The role of Assistant Bereavement Practitioner has been newly created following the successful application by Sandy Bear to BBC Children in Need’s Covid-19 Next Steps funding programme, resulting in an award of £53k to increase staff resources at the charity.

This role is further funded by Pembrokeshire County Council who provided 50% match funding for the role.

Anneline said: “I’m really excited and humbled to be part of this wonderful charity supporting bereaved children in Pembrokeshire. I have always strived to help and support people and in particular children. I have a lot of skills to bring to the charity which include holding therapeutic emotional support sessions for children to help build on their own emotional health and resilience.”

Isobel Hall chair of Sandy Bear added: “We are very fortunate to have recruited Anneline to our team and I’m sure she will be a valuable team member. We also would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Pembrokeshire County Council who have joint-funded this post so that we can reach out to more children within our county.”

Meleri Jones, Wales Regional Officer, BBC Children in Need commented: “BBC Children in Need is committed to improving the lives of those children and young people who need it most by supporting projects like this which work locally to make real and lasting changes to young lives.”