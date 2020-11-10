MS Paul Davies will be hosting a virtual advice surgery on Friday, November 13.
Anyone from the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency who may need help and advice can speak to the MS but slots are allocated on a first come first served basis.
The surgery will take place between 10am and 12pm and you can contact Paul’s office on 01437 766425.
Mr Davies said: “I’m pleased to confirm that my next virtual advice surgery will be on Friday, November 13, and I’d like to invite people living in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency who have any issue that they need help with, to book a slot.
“I’m here to listen to your concerns and make representations to the Welsh Government on your behalf and so please don’t hesitate to get in touch if there’s anything I can do to support you and your family at this time.”
