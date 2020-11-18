A Neyland man has admitted being in possession of Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £410.
Oliver French, of James Street, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 10.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police spoke to French in James Street, Neyland, on October 18, and a bag of cannabis was discovered when he was searched.
Officers then carried out a search at French’s home where another bag of cannabis was found.
A total of 41 grams of the Class B drug with an estimated street value of £410 was recovered.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said French, 20, purchased the drugs in bulk as it was cheaper.
“He admitted the matter at the first opportunity. He came to the attention of police officers who spoke to him and he was fully compliant.”
Magistrates fined French £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
