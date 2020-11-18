A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year.
Paul Coulter, of Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 10.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Coulter admitted being the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa when approached by police in Arthurs Street, Pembroke Dock, at 10.45pm on May 17.
He was found to have Benzoylecgonine in his blood.
Rebecca Carter, defending, said Coulter, 29, had already been dealt with for another offence relating to the incident.
Magistrates banned Coulter from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.
