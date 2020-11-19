A drink-driver has ordered to pay £569 and faces losing his job as a result of disqualification.
John David Leonard Burgin, of Trinity Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 10.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police could smell alcohol when they stopped Burgin’s Vauxhall Zafira on Bastleford Road, Haverfordwest, in the early hours of October 22.
A roadside breath-test was positive and Burgin was arrested.
He was found to have 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
Rebecca Carter, defending, said Burgin, 28, was previously of clean character.
She added that his employment involved substantial travel and he could lose his job as a result of the conviction.
“A disqualification will affect him greatly.
“There was no evidence of bad driving. There is no suggestion that the manner of driving would have fallen below what was required.”
Magistrates fined Burgin £440 and banned him from driving for 12 months.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.
