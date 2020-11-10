There is a ‘strong likelihood’ that Brexit will result in ferries being re-routed away from Pembrokeshire, while border checks at lorry parks could lead to delays.

Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) has acknowledged that Brexit could result in the re-routing of freight after hauliers in Ireland pushed for a direct route to Europe, to avoid any post-Brexit congestion.

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line, which have routes between Pembrokeshire and Rosslare, are expected to run daily ferries from Ireland to France from January, The Irish Times has reported.

The Irish minister of state for international and road transport Hildegarde Naughton warned that disruption is likely whether the UK Government secures a deal with the EU or not.

Ms Naughton added businesses need to ‘start trialling those direct routes now’.

PCC said there was a ‘strong likelihood’ of freight being re-routed, but stressed it was ‘outside the influence’ of the council.

“If freight currently routed through Pembrokeshire is re-routed then inevitably this will reduce traffic flows through our ports at Pembroke Dock and Fishguard but this impact will not be immediately felt.”

In a report released on Friday, November 6, the National Audit Office (NAO) said border preparations ‘remain very challenging’ and there was a ‘risk that widespread disruption could ensue’.

The report added that ‘some of this uncertainty could have been avoided’ if better preparations had been made by the government, for example, if infrastructure requirements had been addressed sooner.

PCC said it has had no contact with the Irish Government on the issue of re-routed freight but attends online briefings from the Border Protocol Delivery Group - led by HMRC - and meets with Welsh Government regularly.

“These briefings and meetings are concerned with the practical implementation of HM Government’s Border Operating Model, rather than impact on the ferry services,” a council spokesperson said.

“The Border Operating Model will come into force from 11pm on December 31. It will introduce border controls in a phased approach leading to full implementation from July 1, 2021.”

This will involve sample goods being inspected at UK ports, leading to delays for some lorries.

“It is expected that inspections will be undertaken at one or more Border Control Points. Discussions on this matter remain ongoing and No final decision has been taken on locations but the expectation is that those checks will be carried out within Pembrokeshire.”

Stena Line Ports, which operates a route between Rosslare, Ireland, and Fishguard, said it had been preparing for a ‘no-deal scenario’ at the end of the Brexit transition period.

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “Fishguard is an important port for us and our customers so we need to plan for the scenarios that the end of the transition period may create. In addition, to help ensure the smooth flow of goods through Fishguard, we have held discussions with the Port of Rosslare with regards to Brexit planning, traffic planning, and customs checks etc.”

Stena’s spokesperson said the company had worked with the Government to produce a readiness and resilience plan to prepare for January 1, 2021.

Adding: “Overall, we believe that we have taken all prudent steps to ensure that goods continue to flow, as smooth as is practicable, in the event of a ‘no-deal’.

“As a business we believe that we are as prepared as we can be given the backdrop of limited clarity on the requirements that the new relationship between the UK and EU will bring.”