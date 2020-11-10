DOG lovers in Haverfordwest are being encouraged to grab their leads and put on their walking boots to join hundreds of other people across the country in a virtual walk for charity.

The Great British Dog Walk is back for its sixth year and is coming to Haverfordwest this autumn.

The walk was previously meant to take place in the spring but due to the pandemic the event was forced to postpone.

Instead of scrapping the walk entirely this year, organisers have decided to press on with a virtual event in the hope of being able to raise much-needed funds.

The event is run by national assistance dog charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. It hopes to raise as much money as possible to train dogs to alert deaf people to important life-saving sounds such as smoke alarms, intruder alarms, alarm clocks and cooker timers.

Kevin Thomas, audiology director at Specsavers, Haverfordwest, sponsors of event, said: “The new Virtual Great British Dog Walk is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, enjoy the great outdoors - with or without a dog - all while supporting a fantastic cause, which is particularly important at a time when more deaf people than ever have approached Hearing Dogs for help.

“What’s more, as well as raising vital funds, there’s so many benefits to mental health by walking outside with a pet too.”

Entrants simply sign up, pick a walking route, of any length, choose a date to complete their route before Sunday, November 8, and set off.

Entry is £10, which will help the charity to train more life-changing hearing dogs, and entrants will receive a stylish bandana for their dog, a virtual medal, certificate and a fun activity pack of things to do during their walk as well as entry into a free prize draw.

Walkers can also raise sponsorship, receiving a thank you gift for raising between £25 and £50 or a free hearing dog puppy sponsorship for raising £100 or more.

For more information visit greatbritishdogwalk.org