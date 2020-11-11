FIVE men were arrested after police were called to Penally camp last night, November 10.
The former MoD camp has housed up to 250 asylum seekers since September after being repurposed by the Home Office.
An eyewitness said police were called to assist security on November 10, with four police vehicles in attendance.
A police spokesman said: “During the evening of Tuesday, November 10, a disturbance was reported at the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre.
“Officers attended and five males were arrested for minor assaults. There are no suspects outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.”
Last month, a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 25-year-old on suspicion of assault after a disturbance at the camp, which saw 12 police vehicles parked outside the gates following a call at around 1.45pm.
They were later released on bail under the condition they not enter Pembrokeshire.
In late September, a man arrested on suspicion of arson at the Penally asylum centre was dealt with by 'adult community resolution' and no further charges will be brought.
