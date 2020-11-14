Melanie Phillips - Pembroke town councillor and former teacher has joined an illustrious band of writers, like Samuel Pepys and Adrian Mole, who have published their innermost thoughts from their personal diaries.

Mel, who lives in Harcourt Terrace, Pembroke, has detailed her experiences of life under lockdown and is selling her new book, called Under House Arrest, to raise funds for the intensive care unit at Withybush Hospital.

Sometimes sad; frequently funny; often political - but always honest, Mel catalogues her thoughts and experiences as she is forced to live through the pandemic with only herself for company.

Many of the things that happened to her during the long, hot summer of 2020 will chime a bell with all of us.

The agony of needing your roots retouching; battles with complete strangers in the supermarket over packs of Andrex and making the job of clearing out a drawer last all day and then chalking it up as a significant life goal achieved.

Mel discovered that she can cook after all... after a lifetime of avoiding the kitchen her obvious triumph of making something actually edible is a delight; and who knew she would be such a dab hand with a paintbrush - albeit of the four-inch variety - as she painstakingly painted her shed and fence.

Mel's personality shines through her writing - and she extracts every last drop of humour from even the most mundane of situations. Everyone who lived through lockdown will feel her pain and understand her bemusement at 'the new normal'.

The book is available from Robinson's in Pembroke and costs £5. It was printed by Mondi Print, Pembroke.