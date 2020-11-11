AN RAF war hero was remembered at Hubberston Church Yard on Tuesday, November 10, eighty years after the plane he was on crash landed whilst coming back from a mission.

Sergeant Peter Flanagan was only 20 years old when he died on October 17, 1940, just four weeks after joining Bomber Command as a Wireless Operator/Air Gunner with 49 Squadron based at RAF Scampton, Lincoln.

He was returning from a mission to drop mines close to the submarine yards in Bordeaux but the plane ran low on fuel and crash landed near Andover.

Although born in Hendon, London, Peter lived his early years in Hakin, Milford Haven, where his father, Charles, worked as a Postal Officer at the busy Milford Docks.

A recent memorial service at St David’s Parish Church was celebrated in memory of Peter and attended by family members who laid a wreath at the grave.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Peter’s last remaining brother John, now 90 years old, was unable to attend the service in person and his niece, Patricia Gee, now living in Wellington, New Zealand, watched the service via social media.

Peter left behind only one personal possession, his personal pocket diary of 1940 which detailed his experiences in what was to be the last nine months of his life.

A copy of the diary will be donated to the archives of St David’s Church, Hubberston.

The diary is a very simple account of life as a young man in early 1940. He gives a daily weather forecast and details of his day to day events. The diary abruptly ends on Tuesday, October 15, 1940, just two days before his death.

Peter is buried with his mother Winifred May and youngest brother, Patrick in the churchyard of St David’s Church, Hubberston, Milford Haven. Peter’s name is also engraved on the War Memorial on Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven.