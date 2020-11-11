Everyone is having to make changes in their lives due to the current situation and the Pembrokeshire Association if Voluntary Servces (Pavs) Volunteering Awards 2020 is no exception.
In more ‘normal’ times the awards would be a celebratory event in a community building with food and entertainment. This year however, the awards, which are supported by South Hook LNG, will be taking place in a virtual setting.
The awards are a chance to celebrate the difference volunteers make to the communities of Pembrokeshire, and this year has shown volunteers have never been more needed. Many existing volunteers were re-deployed from their normal volunteering roles or took on completely new roles, and for some this was a chance to be a volunteer for the first time ever.
Due to the continued support of South Hook LNG the team at Pavs has been able to put together not one, but two, award ceremonies on November 12.
There are nine categories including the Community Support Groups (and their volunteers) that began helping people, in their local communities, during the first lockdown not forgetting all the more formal organisations, and their volunteers, who had to adapt their services to continue supporting people across Pembrokeshire.
The winners will be announced on Friday - World Kindness Day!